WATCH: Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks rape investigation hold news conference

3 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, January 27 2023 Jan 27, 2023 January 27, 2023 11:51 AM January 27, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing the suspects accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before her death held a news conference Friday to discuss the case. 

You can watch it in full below.

