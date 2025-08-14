WATCH: Attorney General says she is suing Roblox over children's online safety

WALKER - Attorney General Liz Murrill hosted a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding online safety for children, specifically a lawsuit she said is being filed against the creators of the game Roblox.

The lawsuit alleges that Roblox "knowingly and intentionally fails to implement basic safety controls to protect child users from predators," as well as failing to provide notice to parents and child users of its dangers.

The lawsuit, which Murrill says is the first to be filed against Roblox by a state, can be read here.

"It's a fight we can't afford to lose," Murrill said. "It's become so much harder because of social media sites that only invite our children in, but they facilitate their exploitation."

Roblox is the No. 1 gaming site for children and teens, she added. The game facilitates “experiences” for its more than 82 million daily active users. Murrill said this is the largest platform to exploit children.

“Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger posed to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home,” Murrill said.

Users, Murrill said, have access to games referencing child sex trafficking with names like "Escape to Epstein Island," "Diddy Party" and "Public Bathroom Simulator Vibe."

These games are not the innocent games that the game advertises like sports, role-playing, naval, fashion and comedy.

"These games and others are often filled with sexually explicit material and simulated sexual activity such as child gang rape," she wrote, adding that there is a group of 3,334 people that openly traded child pornography and solicited sexual acts from minors on the platform.

The AG said that she is also suing TikTok for its alleged child exploitation.

"I'm not a huge fan of TikTok either," Murrill said. "But by comparison, the number of moderators on (Roblox) is nonexistent."

She said that TikTok has more than 40,000 moderators, while Roblox has 3,000 moderators.

Murrill specifically pointed to a case in Livingston Parish last month, where a suspect was using Roblox and a voice-altering technology designed to mimic the voice of a young female. This was allegedly to lure minors into sexual exploitation. No arrests have been made, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

"If that doesn't get your attention, I don't know what will," he said.

Murrill and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid J. Gautreaux also referenced the January 2025 arrest of Joseph Randall in Baton Rouge. Randall is accused of indecent behavior via Discord and Roblox.

"Make no mistake: Online predators adapt very quickly," Gautreaux said.