Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena through Dec. 30

Thursday, December 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena!

Grab your skates and hit the ice starting Thursday. 

Tickets are on sale through Dec. 30 for the annual ice skating rink.

Click here for more information.

