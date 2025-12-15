35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Belle River Bridge closed to boat traffic, boat parade adjusted

2 hours 31 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, December 15 2025 Dec 15, 2025 December 15, 2025 5:36 PM December 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART - The Belle River Bridge is closed to boat traffic until further notice, Assumption Parish law enforcement said Monday. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the water level is too low and causing operational issues. 

Trending News

The boat parade, scheduled for Saturday, will now start at Graveyard Island and end at the Belle River Bridge instead of traveling on to Bayou Godell. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days