Belle River Bridge closed to boat traffic, boat parade adjusted
PIERRE PART - The Belle River Bridge is closed to boat traffic until further notice, Assumption Parish law enforcement said Monday.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the water level is too low and causing operational issues.
The boat parade, scheduled for Saturday, will now start at Graveyard Island and end at the Belle River Bridge instead of traveling on to Bayou Godell.
