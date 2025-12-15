Latest Weather Blog
Two students cited after Monday morning fight at Belaire High School, deputies say
BATON ROUGE — Two students involved in a fight at Belaire High School on Monday morning were cited by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies.
According to deputies, two female students, one 17 and the other 15, "mutually engaged in a fight" in the school's hallway. The fight resulted in minor injuries, deputies noted.
The 17-year-old was issued a summons for simple battery, while the younger student, 15, was issued a custodial agreement for simple battery.
Trending News
"We were made aware of an incident involving an altercation at Belaire High School. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System does not tolerate violence of any kind, and all students involved will be addressed and disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook," an East Baton Rouge Parish School System spokesperson said. "We are grateful to our school administration and security partners who were on-site and quick to respond and resolve the matter."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What to know about the attack on the Hanukkah festival in Australia...
-
Authorities renew search for the Brown University shooter after releasing a person...
-
Son arrested after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los...
-
St. George Fire Department crews working to put out structure fire along...
-
Authorities say they will release person of interest detained in Brown University...
Sports Video
-
LSU offense carries Tigers to win over SMU
-
LSU women's basketball survives LA Tech in the Smoothie King Center
-
LSU men's basketball closes out double header with win over SMU
-
Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...