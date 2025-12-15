Two students cited after Monday morning fight at Belaire High School, deputies say

BATON ROUGE — Two students involved in a fight at Belaire High School on Monday morning were cited by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies.

According to deputies, two female students, one 17 and the other 15, "mutually engaged in a fight" in the school's hallway. The fight resulted in minor injuries, deputies noted.

The 17-year-old was issued a summons for simple battery, while the younger student, 15, was issued a custodial agreement for simple battery.

"We were made aware of an incident involving an altercation at Belaire High School. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System does not tolerate violence of any kind, and all students involved will be addressed and disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook," an East Baton Rouge Parish School System spokesperson said. "We are grateful to our school administration and security partners who were on-site and quick to respond and resolve the matter."