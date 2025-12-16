28°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews respond to house fire on North Acadian Thruway

Tuesday, December 16 2025 2:17 AM
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Acadian Thruway around 12 a.m. this morning. 

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the house. Fire officials said the fire started in the attic. 

Everyone in the house made it out safely. 

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire, but officials say that no foul play is suspected. 

