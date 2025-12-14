62°
LSU men's basketball closes out double header with win over SMU
NEW ORLEANS - LSU men's basketball closed out the Compete 4 Cause Classic in the Smoothie King Center with a 89-77 win over SMU.
The Tigers were pretty neck-and-neck throughout the first half. LSU shot 58% from the field while SMU shot 55%. Each team turned the ball over 5 times and each had 15 rebounds.
In the second half, LSU came to life shooting 68% from the floor and holding the Mustangs to shooting just 44%.
Marquel Sutton led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
LSU improves to 9-1 on the season after the victory. They will return to the Maravich Center next Friday to take on the Southeastern Lions at 7 p.m.
