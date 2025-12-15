33°
One arrested in Port Allen after chase ends in crash
PORT ALLEN - One person was taken into custody Monday night after leading deputies on a chase and crashing their car.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop the vehicle along U.S. 190 and the driver did not stop.
Deputies chased the vehicle, which crashed while getting off the highway onto La. 415.
The driver, who has not been identified, will be taken to a medical facility before being booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.
