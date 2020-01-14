WATCH: A four minute pre-game interview with President Trump

President Trump with WUPL's Katie Moore in New Orleans (2020)

NEW ORLEANS - President Trump enjoyed Monday's night's National Championship game in the New Orleans Superdome, but he also took a moment to address a few serious subjects during a four-minute, pre-game interview with WWL/WUPL's Katie Moore.

Moore began the interview by asking the President for his thoughts on the impeachment.

Mr. Trump started off by saying, "The whole thing is a hoax."

He explained that in view of the government's other concerns, such as its relationships with Iran and China, the impeachment is a "waste of everybody's time."

The President went on to tell Moore he expects the Democrats to "lose quickly and easily," and said they're "doing a very, very, bad thing for our nation."

As Moore asked why, in view of the government's other concerns, he decided to take time out to attend the National Championship Game, President Trump said, "It's certainly enjoyable, but I think it's just a good thing for the country, for the spirit of the country."

"We've never done well like we're doing right now... we've set 139 records in less than a three year period economically, our military is rebuilt, our vets are taken care of for the first time, really. They've never been taken care of like this. "

When Moore asked about the President his view of recently re-elected Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Mr. Trump said, "I just met John Bel right outside and he was terrific, he greeted me when I came in. We did a good job. We raised our candidate by twelve points, but he didn't quite make it. And John Bel's a pro and we're going to work together; we're going to do everything we can for the state."

Moore concluded the interview by asking President Trump about his administration's efforts to roll back safety regulations that were put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Mr. Trump said technology has advanced since the spill, meaning equipment is safe.

And he praised the nation's progress in the oil and energy arena's saying, "We're number one in almost every form of energy... economically, we're the best we've ever been."