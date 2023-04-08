69°
Latest Weather Blog
Waste barrel in warehouse along Pecue Lane caught on fire Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A waste barrel in a warehouse behind a business along Pecue Lane caught fire around noon Saturday.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire happened at 12:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of Pecue Lane.
Firefighters took the barrel outside and aired out the warehouse to get the situation under control. No injuries were reported.
Trending News
Investigators said the fire started due to self-heating products inside the barrel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
In wake of deadly chases, La. lawmaker's proposal aims to hold police...
-
Restaurants gear up for biggest seafood weekend of the year
-
Major 18-wheeler wreck shuts down stretch of I-12 in Livingston Parish Friday...
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Owners of new tubing company in Livingston Parish say safety will be...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture