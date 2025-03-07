Warrants issued for alleged Baton Rouge thief who accused of selling stolen cars after WBRZ reports

BATON ROUGE — Following a series of WBRZ reports, multiple arrest warrants, including one filed Friday, were issued for a man who allegedly sold Baton Rouge residents stolen cars.

Calvin Scott, 36, allegedly sold multiple people stolen cars, two of which WBRZ reported on in late February.

Warrants that were issued two days after WBRZ aired its second story about the alleged car theft and sales say that Scott stole three vehicles between December 2024 and January 2025. Both warrants allege that Scott was claiming to be a private auto salesman.

According to a warrant filed on Feb. 26, Scott stole two trucks from a Maryland Street home in December. The owner of the trucks discovered the theft on Dec. 11 and contacted Scott after being told by neighbors he had hauled off the vehicles without permission.

Scott admitted to the theft after being contacted and later told police that he had permission from a friend of the theft victim but never spoke to the trucks' owner, police said.

He allegedly brought one of the trucks to a Greenwell Springs Road salvage yard where it was scrapped for parts. The warrant also notes that Scott was wanted in other illegal car sales.

A separate warrant was filed the same day and says that, on Jan. 26, the owner of a Mercedes-Benz sedan reported her vehicle stolen. It was later found at the same salvage yard as the trucks. Police said that Scott allegedly sold the car for $400 a week prior.

A warrant issued Friday outlines one of the crimes WBRZ reported on. Scott is accused of selling Brandi Jenkins a stolen Kia Sorrento on Jan. 31 for $1,809. She said that she was given a bill of sale as proof of the purchase.

However, Jenkins was pulled over and informed that the car was stolen. When confronted about the stolen vehicle, Scott told police that he was contacted by someone to purchase the car in Texas and said he "sent his tow driver to tow the mentioned vehicle to his personal property."

He went on to say that he bought the car, which had a damaged steering column and no keys, for $200.

WBRZ previously reported that another woman said she bought a 2012 Chrysler 200 from Scott on Dec. 2. When she went to register the car, she was rejected. She said the Office of Motor Vehicles told her they don't know who the owner of the car is, therefore she can't obtain the title. Baton Rouge Police didn't confirm if this vehicle was also stolen.