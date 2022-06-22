97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WANTED: Pair found lost debit card, went on shopping spree in Gonzales

Wednesday, June 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police are looking for two women who found someone's debit card and used it to go on a shopping spree.

The Gonzales Police Department said the pair found the card at a Murphy's Express on Airline Highway and made purchases at four different stores in the area June 10.

The department shared photos of the thieves, noting each woman had identifiable tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (225) 647- 9572.

