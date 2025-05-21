77°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Man steals $300 in shrimp, king cake from Baton Rouge store
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who stole multiple items from an area grocery store.
The incident was reported at the Albertsons on George O'Neal Lane. Authorities say the suspect walked off with a king cake, ribs and $300 in frozen shrimp.
Trending News
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning...
-
Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested
-
U.S. Department of Justice retracts findings that said Louisiana State Police uses...
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lies in state at City Hall...
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics