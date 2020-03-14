70°
Walmart set to change store hours due to the coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - Walmart has announced that they will adjust their store hours to better accommodate customers.
Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart said that Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15.
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," says Smith.
Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F— Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020
Stores that open at 7 a.m. or close at 10 p.m. will not experience any changes to store hours.
