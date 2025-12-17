BRPD: One person hospitalized after being stabbed in the eye along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — A person was stabbed in the eye along Plank Road on Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.

BRPD said that around 6:30 a.m., near Cousins Food Mart, a man was stabbed in the eye. He was then taken to the hospital by Baton Rouge EMS.

A police spokesperson said that the stabbing is under investigation.

Officials also said that around 2 a.m., along Rickover Street, another person was stabbed. By the time ambulances arrived, the person was gone.