65°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: One person hospitalized after being stabbed in the eye along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — A person was stabbed in the eye along Plank Road on Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD said that around 6:30 a.m., near Cousins Food Mart, a man was stabbed in the eye. He was then taken to the hospital by Baton Rouge EMS.
A police spokesperson said that the stabbing is under investigation.
Officials also said that around 2 a.m., along Rickover Street, another person was stabbed. By the time ambulances arrived, the person was gone.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump is previewing his 2026 agenda in an address to the nation...
-
McKinley Middle teacher placed on leave after Florida arrest for alleged lewd...
-
Convicted sex offender arrested in Prairieville on 60 counts of child pornography,...
-
Deputies: Baton Rouge man hits 2 vehicles with woman's car, then threatens...
-
Law enforcement gives holiday shopping safety reminders ahead of big shopping weekend