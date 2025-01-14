Walmart on College Drive evacuated after firefighters were called over shorted outlet

BATON ROUGE — The Walmart on College Drive was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after smoke started coming out of the store's heating system, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

Baton Rouge Fire began investigating the "light smoke" and the store's employees evacuated the store out of precaution. Firefighters said the smoke was caused by an outlet that shorted out on one of the heaters and that Walmart maintenance is repairing the problem.

"Once we reset the alarm we will clear," a spokesperson for the fire department said.