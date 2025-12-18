BRPD arrests man accused of shooting, threatening to kill another city worker at Bard Avenue worksite

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of shooting at another city worker at a Bard Avenue worksite in November.

Terry Hayes, a 62-year-old working on the Bard jobsite, allegedly exchanged gunfire with another East Baton Rouge Parish worker after an argument on the morning of Nov. 10.

"I'll kill you," an affidavit said that Hayes threatened another worker at the site before walking toward him while armed with a gun.

The two then exchanged gunfire, the affidavit says.

Police added that Hayes left the worksite with permission from a supervisor before returning shortly before the shooting.

A gun matching the description of the one allegedly used by Hayes was later found hidden behind an electrical junction box. Hayes himself was later identified in security footage, police said.

Hayes was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons charges.

Hayes' criminal record dates back to the 1980s, including armed robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault convictions.