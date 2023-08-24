Walker issues boil water advisory for part of the city

WALKER - The City of Walker has issued the following advisory:

The City of Walker Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system. Earlier today a subcontractor it a water main causing an isolated area of our water system to lose pressure.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, The City of Walker Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

The only area affected is Milton Ln, South of Interstate including Waston Ln, Tall Oaks Dr, Country Dr and South Gaylord Rd. from Milton Ln. to Interstate

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The City of Walker Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.





