Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC wins All-Service Raider State Championship

WALKER - The Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC competed in the All-Service Raider State Championship on Saturday, becoming the overall state champions.

The A-Team for the school won first place in every division while the B-Team placed second overall.

The championship included events like Cross Country Rescue, 5k Team Run and One Rope Bridge.

This comes after the Walker Marine Corps JROTC hosted 17 schools at its annual Walker Raider Challenge in September, where Walker placed first, second and tenth out of 25 competing teams.