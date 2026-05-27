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BRFD: Baton Rouge man arrested after arranging car fire following argument
BATON ROUGE — A man is facing an arson-related charge after investigators say he arranged for someone to set fire to a car following an argument with the vehicle's owner.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 4700 block of Shelly Street at about 4:27 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find a small fire on the outside of a 2009 Honda Accord and quickly brought it under control.
Fire investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set. They also found evidence at the scene and learned the vehicle's owner had been involved in an argument with Nehemiah Shavers before the fire.
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Shavers was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a criminal conspiracy to simple arson.
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