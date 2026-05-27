80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University Gospel Choir nominated for 'HBCU Choir of the Year' at Stellar Awards

1 hour 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 3:39 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Gospel Choir has been nominated for the Stellar Gospel Music Awards' first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year. 

The category is the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities gospel choir award to be offered at the Stellar Awards. 

"This historic moment shines a national spotlight on the excellence, legacy, and impact of HBCU gospel music and culture," the Southern University Gospel Choir said on social media. 

Trending News

You can cast your vote for Southern by clicking here. The winner will be named at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on August 15. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days