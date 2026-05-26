Man allegedly killed his sister's boyfriend after the couple had a fight

BATON ROUGE - A man who shot and killed his sister's boyfriend after the couple had a fight was booked into jail for second-degree murder.

An arrest affidavit says 21-year-old Rayland Foreman shot and killed 18-year-old August Jones in the parking lot of Kean Place Apartments along Hank Drive on Friday, May 22.

Documents said just before the shooting happened, Jones and Foreman's sister, who are in a relationship and live together, got into a verbal and physical fight.

Jones walked out of their apartment and into the parking lot, where he was allegedly shot in the head by Rayland Foreman.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies spoke with Foreman at the scene. He reportedly admitted to the killing and consented to a search of his apartment, where deputies found a gun that was previously reported stolen. Documents say Foreman told deputies he bought the gun from an unknown person a month before the killing.

Foreman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, illegal possession of stolen firearms and illegal use of weapons.