Walker High School cancels classes for students to attend funeral of 17-year-old killed in crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - An hour into the new year, tragedy struck the Walker community when 17-year-old Blakeleigh Weems was involved in a fatal car crash.

Weems' car was coming off the Interstate exit ramp at South Range Avenue and a car already headed north on South Range slammed into her driver's side. Weems was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later. The crash remains under investigation by police.

Weems had a passenger, also a child, in her car at the time of the crash, but police haven't indicated whether that person was injured. Police also have refused to identify the driver of the other car. No tickets have been issued, police said.

Those who loved Weems were heartbroken.

"She was the closest thing to a sister," said former cheer teammate Madalynn Henry.

Haleigh Sharp, Weems' former cheer coach is hosting a clinic to raise money for Weems' family. She said times like these are when the community needs to stick together the most.

Walker High School officials said classes would be canceled Monday, Jan. 8 for students to attend Weems' funeral if they choose to. Extra counselors will also be on campus Friday to assist students.

Police say that impairment is suspected in the crash. Toxicology samples have been taken for analysis.