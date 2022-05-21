Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension

GONZALES - Random people were shot in a feud between a person and a shooter outside the Waffle House on Hwy. 30 overnight.

Police said Saturday one person was killed in the triple shooting sometime after midnight, early Saturday morning.

Willie Bridges, 19, of Metairie, was killed.

A surviving victim is a juvenile, police said, and is in stable condition at a hospital. The third victim, also a juvenile, is in critical condition. At least one of the surviving two victims is from LaPlace, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot and the shooter was targeting someone and ended up shooting three people. One of the three people died.

The shooter ran from the scene and has not been caught. As of Saturday afternoon, police did not have a suspect.

"For the past couple of weeks... the parking lot has been full with people," said Bernadette Johnson, who lives nearby. "The police been having to disperse the crowd on Friday and Saturday night."

Two of the three victims were taken away by ambulance, including Bridges. The third victim was taken to a hospital by someone from the scene of the shooting.

Video given to WBRZ shows a crowd gathered beside the two victims who were left at the scene before police showed up. People were shouting and trying to shove the victims who were on the ground, apparently trying to see if they were alive.

The video appeared to have been recorded from the balcony of the hotel next to the restaurant.

See the video here: Viewer discretion advised.