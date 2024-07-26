Volunteers to stage in elementary schools to help with first-day jitters

BATON ROUGE - Whether you're a parent or a student, the first day at elementary school can be nerve-wracking. Volunteers in Public Schools are here to help ease some of those worries.

For the first day of school, volunteers will be there to help with bus duty, carpooling, office help, and even calming anxious parents and students.

This year, over 100 volunteers will be staged at 21 schools around the parish. VIPS director Judy Bethly says this is an improvement from previous years as more and more people feel comfortable returning after COVID.

"We know the first day can be a little overwhelming for students, parents, and teachers," Bethly said. "VIPS is so pleased to offer this service where our volunteers lend a helping hand wherever help is needed. We want our students' first day to be memorable."