Volunteers serve at St. Vincent De Paul's annual Easter luncheon

By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday morning people lined up outside of the St. Vincent De Paul dining room, patiently  waiting to be served by the many volunteers like Melissa Grissom. 

"We feel like it's a holiday that Jesus gave so much to us and we wanted to give to others and be a part of the community. We wanted to do it as a family, my whole family is here," Grissom said.

People were served dirty rice, ham, sweet potatoes, green beans and dessert. Volunteers like Brandy Nyankojo were just happy to be there and help. 

"Children are very innocent, they often don't have control over their circumstances, so it's very filling and rewarding when you can give back," Nyankojo said.

Families went home with Easter baskets, clothes and food to take home. 

Nyankojo was there with her Eastern Star chapter sister. She says giving back to the community is something that they pride themselves in doing all the time. 

"I consider myself to be very blessed and fortunate, so I just want to pass on some of those blessings to other people."

