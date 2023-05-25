Volunteer firefighters deliver baby in St. Amant Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - A team of firefighters from the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene of a major structure fire when they received a call about a woman in labor.

"This is the classic call that makes a fire chief smile," said Chief James Leblanc with the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department.

Lieutenant Hunter Solar along with Hannah Landry, Dina Holuvar and Ashley Trabeaux arrived within five minutes of the initial dispatch to find a woman in desperate need of assistance, about to give birth in her home.

"I asked dispatch for an ETA on Acadian and they asked me for a patient status and I pretty much let them know that... we're having a baby," Lt. Solar said.

According to the chief, it's a call to action that the department doesn't get often.

"Never in a million years are you imagining you're going to be the one doing the delivering," Chief Leblanc said.

Together, the group of volunteer firefighters successfully delivered a healthy baby girl with no complications. Chief Leblanc said the baby wasn't even due until June 1, but came early.

"Whenever they can breathe life into this world like they did yesterday, it's a blessing for the fire service, it's a blessing for me as a fire chief and it's a blessing to this community," Chief Leblanc said.

As volunteers, the work they do is unpaid, but they say the best reward of all is bringing a new life into the world.

"We live in a small community here in St. Amant, we're all very very close so, being able to deliver a newborn into the community, that's a special thing for us, it's a first time for me. I've never had that happen before but it was very, very special," Lt. Solar said.

The mother was taken to the hospital shortly after giving birth. She and her daughter are expected to be just fine.