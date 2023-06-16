95°
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge

2 hours 46 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, June 16 2023 Jun 16, 2023 June 16, 2023 3:11 PM June 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers may not play their first game of the College World Series until Saturday, but LSU has already put up a huge lead in Omaha. 

Rocco's — famous for its annual CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge — has been keeping tabs on each team in the tournament since Thursday.

At $5 a piece, each fan's drink counts as a point toward their team's total. Naturally, LSU fans have maintained a hefty lead from the very start, leading every other fanbase by 200 points or more with a total of 659 as of Friday afternoon. 

A portion of the profits go to food banks in Omaha and at each school that participated. In 2022, Ole Miss fans set a record with 18,777 shots ordered. 

You can keep up with the daily tally below.

