Southern University holds fall graduation ceremony for Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Five hundred students graduated from Southern University at a ceremony held Thursday afternoon.

The commencement kicked off at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The ceremony was for graduates who got their master's and doctoral degrees.

The undergraduate ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday.

