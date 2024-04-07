Viewing the eclipse safely, avoiding permanent vision loss

The capital area will experience its second solar eclipse in a matter of months on Monday, April 8. Many will make an attempt to view the solar spectacle, though it's important to do so safely.

Watch live newscasts here.

Our eyes naturally respond to the brightness of the Sun on a normal day. For instance, a morning drive while facing a Sun low in the sky is rather unpleasant. But, this response is beneficial as it prevents harmful solar radiation from damaging the eye.

However, it becomes much easier to view the Sun during a solar eclipse.

"[It's] because we have partial blockage of the Sun, it will allow folks to prolong viewing of the phenomenon," John Brett Williamson from Williamson Eye Center said.

Though it becomes more comfortable to take a look, it is a false sense of security.

While directly looking at the Sun without proper protection, solar radiation inundates the eye and focuses onto the retina. The retina is akin to the film of a camera and it very sensitive to light.

Williamson says that too much light can actually create a small burn that can result in scarring and potentially permanent vision loss. This is known as solar retinopathy and manifests as a small blurred area in the center vision.

There's no hard rule as to how long it takes for permanent eye damage to occur. It depends on the exact amount of exposure. That said, it doesn't take long.

To see the eclipse, special solar filters or viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 standard are needed. You can find a list of suppliers here.

Eye damage will still occur with though binoculars, telescopes, camera lenses, even while wearing approved solar viewers - these devices require different types of solar filters. Sunglasses — even polarized ones — won't offer protection.

Experts say the only safe moment to take off approved solar viewers is during the short window of maximum totality. This is where the Moon covers the Sun entirely. Unfortunately, totality will not happen in Baton Rouge Monday so there will be no safe point to glance up at the Sun in the capital area.