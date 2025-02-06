Videos that led to grandmother's child abuse arrest surface

BATON ROUGE - Social media videos that led to a child abuse arrest of a grandmother surfaced online.

The videos, which are clipped from livestreams, show 60-year-old Pauline Knighten boxing a child's ears and slapping a young boy. They were filmed and posted to her daughter Klydrika Knighten's social media account.

In the first video, the child stands with his back to the camera and faces Pauline Knighten. She tells the crying child to "suck it up" before hitting him in both ears with both hands. Holding his head, she repeats the phrase "Do you hear me?" multiple times while the boy is wailing. She tells the child to "shut it up right now" and then releases him and says, "Get over there in that corner. I don't want to see your face."

In the second video, Knighten is in a car, holding a boy by his ear with one hand while slapping him in the face with the other. She hits him twice before holding his nose closed and asking, "Can you hear me? Yes, ma'am." The encounter is filmed from the backseat of the vehicle while the grandmother and child are in the driver and passenger seats.

Pauline Knighten was booked for cruelty to juveniles with minor injuries.