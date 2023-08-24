85°
Latest Weather Blog
Videos show massive wildfire burning near Amite
AMITE - Fire crews Thursday were rushing to the scene of a large wildfire burning in Tangipahoa Parish near the city of Amite.
Videos showed large plumes of smoke burning behind trees just off Highway 16 west of I-55.
It's unknown how much land the fire had consumed.
The entire state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since August 7th. Governor John Bel Edwards said that this was the driest, hottest summer on record in the state.
Our state has never been this hot and dry and we have never had this many fires. We need you and your neighbors to help keep our communities and first responders safe. Adhere to the statewide burn ban. Don’t burn anything. #lagov #lawx #lalege pic.twitter.com/aRdzzkiDJT— Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2023
