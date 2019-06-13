Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Teen charged with attempted murder after firing gun at one-year-old's birthday party
HAMMOND - A child's birthday party ended with gunshots and fisticuffs in a Tangipahoa Parish park Wednesday afternoon.
Video obtained by WBRZ shows the tail end of the brawl in Hammond's Zemurray Park. A person who recorded the altercation says the fight broke out during a one-year-old's birthday party.
A small child can be heard screaming in the video as two women tussle on the ground. Another individual can be seen and heard firing a handgun into the air several times, though it did not appear anyone was struck.
Hammond Police say 33-year-old Charlene Jackson and a 16-year-old were arrested. The department says the teen is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. Jackson is charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Investigators believe the disturbance stemmed from another altercation that happened the previous day.
No one was hurt during the confrontation, police said.
