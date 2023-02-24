Video shows shootout outside Tigerland convenience store Thursday morning

71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, February 23 2023
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shootout outside a Tigerland convenience store Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to reports of people shooting at each other at a convenience store on Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

Officers say the individuals involved had left the area before they arrived.

No injuries were reported.

