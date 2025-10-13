VIDEO: Massive brawl at Uncle Earl's leads to arrest of two 19-year-olds

BATON ROUGE — Two 19-year-olds were arrested for their alleged involvement in a massive brawl at a bar on Perkins Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Preston Polito and Reece Gordon are accused of assaulting a man at Uncle Earl's in the early hours of Aug. 2.

According to arrest documents, BRPD officers responded to a local hospital around 1:30 a.m., where the man was suffering from a concussion sustained in the fight. He told police that four men threw their drinks in his face while he was outside on the bar patio. When he shouted back, "What the hell was that for?" the four men knocked him to the ground and beat him.

Video from that night, obtained by WBRZ, shows the clash that ensued.

Documents show that the man identified Polito and Gordon to police in a photo lineup.

The two were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sept. 3 for second-degree battery.

WBRZ has asked about Gordon and Polito's student status and if any more arrests will be made.