VIDEO: Former East Baton Rouge DA who led prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee speaks about the case
Former East Baton Rouge D.A. John Sinquefield led the prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee, helping to secure a guilty verdict and death sentence.
He sat down with Bess Casserleigh on Monday for a interview.
Watch Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Tuesday. Watch the news on TV, streaming here online or on WBRZ connected TV apps.
