VIDEO: Escaped inmate climbs into backyard, hides from police in trash can
LAFAYETTE - A ring camera captured an escaped inmate climbing a fence into a backyard and hiding from police in a trash can.
Shon Alick Jolivette, 47, escaped from deputies while being brought to a hospital for medical care, KATC reports. He was booked in St. Landry Parish for armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Spencer Simon shared home surveillance footage with KATC showing Jolivette climbing his fence into his backyard. He climbed into a garbage can, and the video shows two police officers with a dog briefly searching the yard and leaving.
Police arrested Jolivette after Simon called the police.
