74°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Car caught fire after being crushed by a tree during severe weather
CENTRAL — A car caught fire after a tree fell on it when a severe thunderstorm and hail blew through Central on Wednesday afternoon.
Video shared by the Central Fire Department on Facebook shows flames emerging from the front of the car while the fallen tree lies on top of it. The fire department says that no one was injured in this incident. They report that several other trees are down in the Brown Road, Comite Drive and Blackwater Road area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TREE CAR FIRE CENTRAL
-
10 Chinese women detained in ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors
-
Interfaith partners, advocates gather for reflection on toughening immigration legislation
-
Float builders create ultimate LSU display to celebrate Tigers heading to Omaha...
-
Suspect in drive-by murder of 8-year-old, other shootings arrested in BR educator's...