VIDEO: Car caught fire after being crushed by a tree during severe weather

CENTRAL — A car caught fire after a tree fell on it when a severe thunderstorm and hail blew through Central on Wednesday afternoon.

Video shared by the Central Fire Department on Facebook shows flames emerging from the front of the car while the fallen tree lies on top of it. The fire department says that no one was injured in this incident. They report that several other trees are down in the Brown Road, Comite Drive and Blackwater Road area.