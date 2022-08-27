Video: Burglar used cardboard box to sneak into dentist's office

DENHAM SPRINGS - A thief tried—and failed—to conceal her identity using a cardboard box when she burglarized a dentist's office last week.

The crime happened Aug. 18 at the Juban Crossing shopping center.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglar, later identified as 44-year-old Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, parked outside the office after closing time. Moments later, surveillance cameras captured Wooten—now covering her entire body with a large box—entering through an unlocked back door.

The department said she only lost the box once she was out of view of the mounted camera and then spent four hours inside the business trying unsuccessfully to crack a safe. After she failed to open the safe, she left with nothing but an iPhone charging cable, an audio cable, and two Invisalign braces systems.

Wooten still managed to get caught on camera, without her box, and was arrested on charges of simple burglary and tampering with surveillance.

She was released from jail Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.