72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Burglar scared away by alarm after salon break-in

6 hours 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 April 25, 2019 8:36 AM April 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who burglarized a local business earlier this month.

The incident was reported on April 15 at the Hair Studio on Old Hammond Highway.  In the surveillance video, the man can be seen digging in the register before running out of the business once the alarm goes off.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days