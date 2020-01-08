56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Burglar falls through ceiling during botched break-in

1 hour 58 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 January 08, 2020 4:23 PM January 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SONORA, CA - Police captured an inept criminal after surveillance video showed him plummeting from a business's ceiling during a burglary.

The Sonora Police Department says officers initially found no sign of forced entry at the business when they responded to a burglary alarm on Dec. 22. However, a look inside revealed a "man-sized hole" in the ceiling which led to another vacant building where they found signs of a break-in.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and found that the culprit had escaped through the hole but not before he fell several feet to the ground in a clumsy scramble to get away. 

The suspect was later identified as Storm Corral, 40, who was booked on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Police say Corral has a known history of similar crimes.

Officers believed his botched break-in involved an accomplice, and they are still working to identify that person.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days