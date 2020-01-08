VIDEO: Burglar falls through ceiling during botched break-in

SONORA, CA - Police captured an inept criminal after surveillance video showed him plummeting from a business's ceiling during a burglary.

The Sonora Police Department says officers initially found no sign of forced entry at the business when they responded to a burglary alarm on Dec. 22. However, a look inside revealed a "man-sized hole" in the ceiling which led to another vacant building where they found signs of a break-in.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and found that the culprit had escaped through the hole but not before he fell several feet to the ground in a clumsy scramble to get away.

The suspect was later identified as Storm Corral, 40, who was booked on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Police say Corral has a known history of similar crimes.

Officers believed his botched break-in involved an accomplice, and they are still working to identify that person.