Tangipahoa Parish deputies obtain arrest warrant for man accused of killing parents in Amite

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies on Friday got an arrest warrant for a man accused of murdering his parents.

Joshua Brocato, 34, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his parents, 66-year-old Priscilla Brocato and 75-year-old Marc Brocato.

Deputies said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Eastwood Drive around 1 p.m. Thursday and when deputies arrived, they found Priscilla Brocato dead inside the home. Marc Brocato was later found dead at the home.

Joshua Brocato is still at large. He is 5'9" around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a white 2014 Ford utility van with a last known location in Lafayette earlier this week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Criminal Investigations at 985-902-2088 or the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.