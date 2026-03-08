77°
Victim suffering from gunshot injury walks into Baton Rouge General

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A victim suffering from a gunshot injury walked into Baton Rouge General's Blubonnet campus on Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim walked into the hospital around 7:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No additional details are available at this time. 

