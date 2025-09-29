Victim identified in deadly I-10 big rig pileup

Image: DOTD

RAMAH - State Police identified the victim in a deadly crash on I-10 as a Tennessee man whose 18-wheeler ran into the trailers of two other big rigs on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Investigators said 42-year-old Karl Lindberg of Crossville, Tenn. died at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital from injuries sustained in the wreck Tuesday afternoon.

LSP said the wreck happened on I-10 East in an area west of Ramah around 4 p.m. Tuesday when an 18-wheeler driven by 62-year-old David Sanders of Holden stopped because of traffic congestion. Troopers said two other 18-wheelers, one driven by 22-year-old Devon White of Ohio, approached the stopped traffic and swerved to avoid Sanders' stopped truck. Troopers said White's trailer swiped Sanders' trailer, and Lindberg crashed into both of the wrecked trailers.

Troopers said Lindberg had severe injuries in the crash and was taken to OLOL, where he later died. Sanders and White were not injured, and LSP said all the drivers were properly restrained.

Investigators did not suspect any of the drivers were impaired, and said White and Sanders both passed chemical breath tests. A toxicology text will be performed on Lindberg as part of the investigation, according to LSP.

The wreck happened during a day of crashes and delays along the I-10 corridor between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. State Police closed I-10 East while they worked this wreck, sending drivers to US 190 as a detour.

Inspections on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge also caused traffic slowdowns and congestion throughout the afternoon, and more closures are expected as inspection operations continue through Monday.