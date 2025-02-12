Veterans honored as downtown plaza is transformed into Valentine's Day display

BATON ROUGE — A downtown plaza was filled with hearts bearing the names of veterans Wednesday morning as part of a Valentine's Day memorial event.

The Hearts for Heroes event is "a visual representation of our community's respect and appreciation for those who have served our nation," Mayor-President Sid Edwards and his office's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs said.

Elena Branzaru, chair of the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs, said Sunday she has been with volunteers to personalize each heart with the name, military branch and any honors or awards earned by the veterans being recognized at the Davis Rhorer Plaza near Baton Rouge City Hall.

According to Branzaru, the goal was to reach 1,000 hearts. She expressed her commitment to ensuring that no veteran is left out of the tribute.

The event opened with a ceremony in the plaza at 9 a.m.