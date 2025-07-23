Veteran's wife, Baton Rouge mom detained by ICE avoids deportation

LOS ANGELES - A Baton Rouge mom who is being detained by ICE will not be deported. A California judge granted a motion to reopen a case and granted an emergency stay of removal. Wednesday morning, the judge also changed the venue to a Louisiana court in Jena.

Former U.S. Immigration Judge Carey Holliday, who represents Paula Clouatre, will be filing for a bond as soon as the necessary paperwork arrives. He says Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has also been supportive of their efforts, demanding Paola's immediate release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Paola Clouatre, 25, had an appointment on May 27 at New Orleans USCIS for an interview pertaining to her permanent resident status. Paola entered the U.S. from Mexico and was legally processed with her family about a decade ago. Following that interview, Paola and her husband were greeted by three ICE agents. She's been at Richwood Correctional Facility in Monroe ever since.

The Clouatres have two children, a 21-month-old boy, and a three-month-old girl who is still nursing. Adrian Clouatre has been driving the children three and a half hours each way to see their mom and the baby can nurse. They visited Wednesday following the judge's decision and Adrian says they're "excited and nervous" because he's anxious for everything to proceed smoothly.

"She's hanging in there, ready to be home," said Adrian Clouatre.

The couple met in Palm Springs, where Adrian was serving in the Marine Corps. He served five years before moving back home to Louisiana. Now the family lives and works in Baton Rouge.

Days before her interview in New Orleans, the Clouatres learned that Paola had a final order of removal issued by a judge in California in 2018. Unbeknownst to her, Paola's mom missed an immigration hearing and a removal order was issued for the entire family. When she was a teenager, Paola and her mom became estranged and it made it hard for her to track her legal status.

Since being held in Monroe, Adrian says his wife has been treated like a prisoner.

"There's no discretion used in this process, it's like a vacuum sucking people up," he said.

The Clouatres' story has made national news and is featured in People magazine. A fund has been set up to help cover Paola's bond and hundreds of people have donated.

