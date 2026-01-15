52°
Verizon offering customers affected by service outage $20 account credit

Thursday, January 15 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Verizon is offering a $20 account credit to those affected by Wednesday's service outage, a spokesperson told WBRZ.

"Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves," the spokesperson said of the mobile service provider's nationwide outage that affected nearly 200,000 people. 

The account credit can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept, the spokesperson added. 

"On average, this covers multiple days of service. Our business customers will be contacted directly about their credits," the statement continued. "This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit, really, can. But it’s a way of acknowledging our customers' time and showing that this matters to us."

The outage lasted a large part of Wednesday, and "Verizon" was the No. 1 trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, as of just before noon. By the evening, the outage was resolved.

