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Man arrested after being accused of threatening children over "stolen goat"
PAINCOURTVILLE — Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after receiving a call that a man was threatening children over what he claimed was a stolen goat.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived on Thomas Street in Paincourtville to find 38-year-old Terry Leonard Jr. "highly intoxicated" and creating a disturbance. A woman on the scene claimed that Leonard was yelling at her son over what he said was a stolen goat.
Deputies attempted to reason with Leonard before arresting him, as Leonard allegedly made numerous intimidating and inflammatory remarks towards a deputy.
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Leonard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of disturbing the peace and public intimidation.
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