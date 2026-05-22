Man arrested after being accused of threatening children over "stolen goat"

PAINCOURTVILLE — Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after receiving a call that a man was threatening children over what he claimed was a stolen goat.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived on Thomas Street in Paincourtville to find 38-year-old Terry Leonard Jr. "highly intoxicated" and creating a disturbance. A woman on the scene claimed that Leonard was yelling at her son over what he said was a stolen goat.

Deputies attempted to reason with Leonard before arresting him, as Leonard allegedly made numerous intimidating and inflammatory remarks towards a deputy.

Leonard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of disturbing the peace and public intimidation.