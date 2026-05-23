73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen officials reveal the identity of body found near a park along Oaks Avenue

1 hour 11 minutes ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 10:25 AM May 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen Police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found near Rivault Memorial Park on Friday Morning.

According to officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, the man was identified as 40-year-old Tola Falana of Jarreau. 

Falana's death remains under investigation. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days