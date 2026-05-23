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Port Allen officials reveal the identity of body found near a park along Oaks Avenue
PORT ALLEN — Port Allen Police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found near Rivault Memorial Park on Friday Morning.
According to officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, the man was identified as 40-year-old Tola Falana of Jarreau.
Falana's death remains under investigation.
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Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525.
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