Barge strikes U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City during overnight storms

MORGAN CITY — The Morgan City Police Department announced that the U.S. 90 bridge was previously closed due to a barge striking the bridge after severe weather moved through the area on Friday night.

Morgan City officials worked to assess storm damage throughout the city in the late hours of Friday, with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Berwick Police Department and the Louisiana State Police assisting Morgan City officers in shutting down the bridge until the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development conducted a full inspection of the bridge to ensure travelers' safety.

The bridge was later reopened in the early hours of Saturday morning.